SportsBeat KC: A final look at Mexico, Chiefs red zone flops, famous sports Sams

Mexico City in the NFL’s future, the Chiefs’ issues in the red zone, the Philip Rivers question and famous sports figures named Sam are among the topics on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast presented by Big O Tires.

The Chiefs have a bye week ahead of their AFC West showdown with the Oakland Raiders on Dec 1. But Facebook Live rolled on on Big O Tires in Lee’s Summit with Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope and Blair Kerkhoff. The Sams — Mellinger and McDowell — were on assignment, but they weren’t forgotten.

Links to stories we discussed:

Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill considered day to day with minor hamstring injury, report says

Mellinger MInutes: Mexico City Diablos (?), Chiefs crossroads, Reid’s play calls

Here’s what Chiefs, Chargers players had to say about divot-filled field in Mexico City