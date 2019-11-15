Chiefs’ Fisher puts in full practice for second straight day, but Schwartz is limited

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher continues to move closer to a return.

Fisher, who hasn’t played since undergoing surgery for a sports hernia in mid-September, practiced fully Friday, marking a second straight day he participated in team-related drills.

The Chiefs have been without Fisher in the lineup for eight consecutive games, but his progress provides optimism that he could be available against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night.

Fisher isn’t alone in trending up, as starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) also put in a full practice Friday after doing the same Thursday. The Chiefs have been without Duvernay-Tardif since he suffered the injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, a span of two games.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (knee) was limited for the second straight day. Schwartz suffered the injury in Week 10 and briefly left last weekend’s game against the Tennessee Titans before returning, ending his lengthy consecutive-snaps streak.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), defensive end Frank Clark (neck), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (groin), tackle Cam Erving (ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) were all full participants in Friday’s practice.

Fuller hasn’t played since undergoing surgery on his thumb in Week 7.

The Chiefs practiced Friday without defensive ends Alex Okafor (ankle) and Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral), tight end Blake Bell (ankle) and running back Damien Williams, who was excused from practice for personal reasons.