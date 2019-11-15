Podcast: Welcome back to the mic, Patrick Mahomes, and what is K-State wearing Saturday?

Patrick Mahomes met the media at the Chiefs training facility for the first time since dislocating his kneecap a month ago. He talked about the injury, the Chiefs’ upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City and on being compared to Steph Curry. Also, Missouri, Kansas State and Kansas are all in action on the gridiron Saturday. Beat writers Souichi Tereda, Kellis Robinett and Jesse Newell break down the games ... and K-State’s new uniform look.

Read the stories we discussed:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he feels as healthy as he has all season





How Mizzou hopes to repair “pathetic” offense: It starts with blocking out the noise





Some don’t like throwback ‘Cats logo, but merchandise sells in the thousands





KU players sense this week’s urgency: ‘We know our back is against the wall’





