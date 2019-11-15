A funny thing happened on the way to a Chiefs-Chargers dominance of AFC West

The Chiefs and Chargers were expected to battle for the AFC West this season, and it might end up that way. But the Chiefs entered the week in first place at 6-4, a half-game ahead of the Oakland Raiders and two games ahead of the Chargers (4-6). It’s an important game for both teams, but more so for Los Angeles. It’s difficult to see a Chargers’ path to the playoffs at three games under .500 with five to play.

Coach

Anthony Lynn took over in 2017 and has built a 25-17 record. His first two teams overcame sluggish starts to finish strong. In 2016, the Chargers lost their first four and stood 3-6 before rallying for a 9-7 mark. Last season, they dropped two of their first three and wound up 12-4, tied with the Chiefs. But a regular-season sweep gave Kansas City the division title. Is this team on a similar path? These Chargers started 2-5 but have won two of three.

Offense

Philip Rivers got off to a great start against the Chiefs in his career, winning 12 of his first 16 starts since starting in 2005. He also appeared in a 2004 victory over Kansas City. But since then, he and the Chargers are 1-9 against the Chiefs. The streak was nine before LA won at Arrowhead Stadium last December. He had two productive games last season against Kansas City, throwing for a total of 737 yards and five touchdowns. But the Chargers likely will attempt to establish the run with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. Gordon has rushed for 188 yards in the last two games. Ekeler is a top receiving threat with 57 receptions and six touchdowns.

Defense

Ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa can cause havoc in the backfield. They’ve combined for 13 sacks this season, and although the Chiefs have done a solid job keeping quarterbacks protected, this will be one of the most difficult challenges of the season. Getting tackle Eric Fisher and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back from injury would be a major plus for the Chiefs. The Chargers defense has surrendered 400 yards in a game only once this year. The Chiefs have topped 467 five times.