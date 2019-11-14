Podcast: Ahead of Monday Night Football, a look at Chiefs’ special teams and then some

After sitting out two games with a knee injury, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) returned to game action Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Kansas City Star

Big O Tires in Olathe was the site Thursday of a Facebook Live conversation about the Chiefs with beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian.

The problems at Tennessee, especially with special teams, penalties and fumbles, are covered, as is Patrick Mahomes’ amazing first game back from his kneecap injury. The crew looks ahead to the Chiefs’ trip to Mexico City to face the Los Angeles Chargers, and during Veteran’s Day week, the writers offer their favorite military movies.

Herbie, an Army vet, has many of them.

Read the stories we discussed:

Clark Hunt talks Chiefs season, Mahomes, Hill, proposed schedule changes, more

Adversity is building for Chiefs injured offensive line but help could be on the way

