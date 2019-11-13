Podcast: Clark Hunt on Patrick Mahomes’ future with Chiefs, NFL schedules and more

Kansas City Chiefs co-owner, CEO and chair Clark Hunt spoke to reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The Kansas City Star

For the only time during the regular season Chiefs co-owner, CEO and chair Clark Hunt met with reporters. He covered a range of topics from Patrick Mahomes’ future with the Chiefs to how NFL schedules could include fewer preseason games and additional regular season games. Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff in a discussion of Hunt’s talking points.

Read the stories we discussed:

Clark Hunt talks Chiefs season, Mahomes, Hill, proposed schedule changes, more

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Adversity is building for Chiefs’ injured offensive line, but help could be on the way

Chargers are preparing for Chiefs game in Mexico City with a trip to Colorado

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires!