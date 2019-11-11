SportsBeat KC podcast: How did the Chiefs lose at Tennessee? Let us count the ways

Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) and other tried to stop Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half of the the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Kansas City Star

Patrick Mahomes was back at quarterback, and the Chiefs were cruising early at Tennessee. Then the mistakes started piling up. Penalties, a costly turnover, special teams problems, and the Chiefs found themselves in a dogfight with the Titans, one they lost 35-32. Chiefs beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell were joined by columnist Vahe Gregorian in a Red Zone Extra postgame Facebook Live, now presented as a SportsBeat KC podcast. And to all of America’s veterans. This is your day. Happy Veteran’s Day.

