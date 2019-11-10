Chiefs list RB LeSean McCoy as inactive vs. Titans; DE Frank Clark returns to lineup

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy ran for a gain on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first quarter of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Chiefs get quarterback Patrick Mahomes back for Sunday’s game against the Titans, but are surprisingly without one of their top running backs.

LeSean McCoy, who did not appear on the injury report the past week, is inactive as an apparent healthy scratch.

With McCoy not playing, the Chiefs will lean on Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

McCoy has experienced his share of ups and downs this season, including two lost fumbles. In Week 9, he played just six offensive snaps as Damien Williams put on a show with 125 yards rushing and a 91-yard touchdown.

McCoy has started six games this season, totaling 371 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 72 carries. He also has 129 yards receiving and a touchdown on 20 catches.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs also get back defensive end Frank Clark, who has missed the past two games with a neck injury.

Clark’s return gives the pass rush a boost with defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) down, and the Chiefs can still rotate defensive ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Emmanuel Ogbah. Defensive tackle Chris Jones can also shift from inside to outside as necessary.

The remaining Chiefs’ inactives are left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), quarterback Chad Henne and defensive tackle Mike Pennel.

The Chiefs decided Henne, who was activated from injured reserve in Week 9, won’t be needed with a fully healthy Mahomes in the lineup and Matt Moore serving as the primary backup.

Mahomes returns to action after a dislocated right kneecap in Week 7 forced him to miss the past two games.