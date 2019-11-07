Chris Jones: ‘Chiefs Kingdom, we’ve gotta stop selling our tickets’ to non-Chiefs fans

The chant echoed through Arrowhead Stadium early in the fourth quarter Sunday, unmistakable as nearly half the venue’s fans stood and clapped their hands above their heads.

Skol! Skol!

With a college-like fight song, Minnesota Vikings fans announced their presence inside the Chiefs’ home stadium — just as Green Back Packers fans did a week earlier with their “Go Pack Go” chants.

On Sunday, Vikings players noticed, waving on the noise to grow leader with each repetition.

Chiefs players noticed, too, and didn’t particularly care for it. Some commented to reporters after the game. Others took to social media to air out their dismay.

Unprompted, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones voiced his displeasure with it Thursday.

“Chiefs Kingdom, we gotta stop selling our tickets, especially home games,” Jones said. “They’re important to this community, to this organization. You can’t sell your tickets.

“That was my first time that I ever seen we had almost an even amount of Vikings fans in the stadium as Chiefs fans. That just can’t happen. If you want this team to be successful, everyone plays a part in being successful, especially the fans. Selling your tickets, it’s not doing us any good.”

As Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted in his postgame remarks Sunday, the Arrowhead public address system helped drown out the “Skol” chant. Chiefs fans responded with The Chop.

But it didn’t go unnoticed.

“I love Chiefs Kingdom, but we gotta keep them opposing fans up outta our house,” Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward wrote on social media. “They was way too deep in there the last two weeks.”

