Chiefs quarterback news ... but not Mahomes. Rookie Shurmur resigned to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs brought a familiar face back to their quarterback ranks Tuesday afternoon.

The Chiefs signed rookie signal-caller Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad, according to the day’s NFL transactions report.

Shurmur’s return comes a few days after the Chiefs waived him ahead of Week 9’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs also made a series of corresponding moves over the weekend, which included the activation of quarterback Chad Henne from injured reserve, the placement of offensive lineman Greg Senat on injured reserve and elevation of defensive tackle Joey Ivie from the practice squad.

The Chiefs originally signed Shurmur to the practice squad in September. He joined the Chiefs’ active roster in Week 8 following Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury in Week 7 but didn’t see action while serving as a backup to Matt Moore for that one game.

Kansas City now has Mahomes, Moore and Henne on its active roster, while Shurmur provides further insurance with Mahomes on the mend.

Mahomes, who hasn’t played since suffering the injury, has put in limited practices the past two weeks.

Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Mahomes is “moving around better” but remained non-committal about when the starting quarterback would return to action.