Chiefs-Vikings to watch: Minnesota’s All-Pro talent and maybe a key return for KC

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins AP

Some players to watch in the Chiefs-Vikings game, including a pair of Vikings who are headed for All-Pro seasons and one for the Chiefs who has missed the previous three games.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

There’s no getting around the idea that the Vikings are good offensively at the very spot where the Chiefs have struggled on defense. Cook is having an All-Pro season and is dangerous as a receiver (29 receptions, 293 yards) and as a rusher (NFL-leading 823 yards, nine touchdowns). The Chiefs have been good up front and in the secondary. KC’s linebackers are responsible for backs as receivers, and the Chiefs got burned by Green Bay’s Aaron Jones in this fashion last week. The Chiefs have to find a way to contain the Kirk Cousins-to-Cook connection.

Danielle Hunter, DE Vikings

Hunter’s eight sacks lead the Vikings and rank fourth in the NFL. The third-round pick from 2015 is one of the game’s unheralded players and his 48 sacks since then are the seventh most in the NFL. Despite injuries to the Chiefs’ offensive line — they could get back guard Andrew Wylie but expect to sit guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif along with tackle Eric Fisher’s continued absence — the Chiefs have surrendered only four sacks in the last three games.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

Another week working with Matt Moore should help the connection between the quarterback pinch-hitting for Patrick Mahomes and Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce. Hill and the wide receivers should be able to take advantage of a Vikings’ cornerback group that has struggled. Not so fun fact: Mahomes and Hill, who connected 87 times in 2018 for a team-record 1,479 receiving yards by Hill, have been on the field together for just 48 snaps through eight games.

Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs

Is he back? Jones was listed as questionable in the Chiefs’ final injury report. If Jones’ plays, it will be his first appearance since suffering a groin injury against the Colts last month. Jones has been playing defensive tackle, but if the Chiefs are short-handed at defensive end again he could see some action there. What have the Chiefs been missing with Jones out? “He’s got size and he’s disruptive,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “It’s been games ago, feels like forever ago that he played. ... It would be great to get him back.” Not to mention Mahomes, ends Frank Clark and Alex Okafor, cornerback Kendall Fuller, and the three offensive linemen.

