Another Super Bowl rematch for Chiefs, who hope this one ends differently than last week

Super Bowl memories continue for the Chiefs as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. A week after playing their Super Bowl I opponent, the Green Bay Packers, the Chiefs face their Super Bowl IV foe. Having dropped the first Super Bowl and last week’s game, the Chiefs look to trend the other way this weekend, by defeating the team they conquered in their biggest game 50 years ago.

Kickoff: Noon at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/Radio: Fox (Ch. 4), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: No line based on Patrick Mahomes’ availability

Teams have better records than the Vikings’ 6-2, but no team had a better October. Minnesota entered the month 2-2. They went 4-0 in the month and won each game by double digits. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had an NFL-best passer rating of 137.1 in the month. For the season, running back Dalvin Cook leads the league in rushing (823 yards) and touchdowns (nine). Plus the defense has been playing well. Granted none of the teams the Vikings defeated in October currently have a winning record. But it’s been an impressive run, and Cook figures to be used similarly to the Packers’ Aaron Jones, who in last week’s victory over the Chiefs amassed 159 yards receiving and 67 rushing. Assuming Patrick Mahomes sits out a second straight game, give this one to Minnesota by a field goal.

