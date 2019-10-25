Packers arrive in Kansas City with Aaron Rodgers coming off one of his best games

The Chiefs and Packers are coming off resounding victories last week, but the knee injury that will keep Patrick Mahomes from playing Sunday gives an edge to Green Bay. Here’s a look at how the Packers have soared to their 6-1 record.

Coach

Matt LaFleur is off to a terrific start in his debut season as a head coach. LaFleur, 39, had until this season been working as a college and NFL assistant, most recently as the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2018. Before that, he was the L.A. Rams’ coordinator in 2017. But he’s guided the Packers to a 6-1 record. There were questions about how he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers would mesh. There are none now. Rodgers is on pace to have his best season since 2016.

Offense

The Packers have been winning all season in a variety of ways, but last week they won in familiar fashion. Rodgers was sensational in a 42-24 victory over the Raiders, with five touchdown passes to five different receivers and a rushing touchdown. He logged the first perfect passer rating game of his career. This occurred with top wide receiver Davante Adams out with a toe injury (Adams’ status for Sunday is uncertain). The Chiefs sacked Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco eight times last week, but the Packers and Rodgers present a more difficult challenge. The absence of defensive end Frank Clark (neck injury, ruled out Friday by Chiefs coach Andy Reid), presents a curveball.

Defense

The Packers rank behind the Chiefs in average yards allowed, surrendering 381 per game. The Raiders rolled up 484 yards last week. Green Bay has excelled at creating turnovers, ranking fourth in the NFL with 12 takeaways. With reserve QB Matt Moore taking snaps for the Chiefs (reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes has been ruled out as he recovers from a dislocated kneecap), the Packers will look to generate more pass rush. Outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith have combined for 13 sacks. The Raiders had success on the ground last week before having to abandon the run as they fell behind.

