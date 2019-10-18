Chiefs’ snap counts vs. Broncos: Matt Moore logs 41 snaps in relief of Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs cruised to a 30-6 win over the Broncos in Week 7.

But the victory, which featured a dominant performance by the defense and the Chiefs extending a win streak against Denver to eight games, was overshadowed by Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury.

Here’s how the snap counts broke down from Thursday night:

Quarterbacks

Matt Moore (41), Patrick Mahomes (20)

Mahomes logged 20 snaps before dislocating his right kneecap in the second quarter. Moore entered the game in relief and played efficiently on 41 snaps, completing 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. The scoring pass came on a 57-yard strike to Tyreek Hill in the third quarter.

Still, losing Mahomes to any amount of time is alarming for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Moore is the only quarterback on the team’s active 53-player roster, while Kyle Shurmur is on the practice squad. Chad Henne, who underwent ankle surgery in August and is currently on injured reserve, could be ready in a few weeks, a source told The Star’s Sam Mellinger.

Mahomes is scheduled Friday afternoon for an MRI, so his status should become clearer with the results.

Running backs

LeSean McCoy (26), Darrel Williams (18, 14 on special teams), Damien Williams (17), Anthony Sherman (12, 21 on ST)

The Chiefs totaled 25 carries for 89 yards in the previous two games before Thursday, but showed a commitment to running the ball against the Broncos with 80 yards rushing on 27 attempts.

McCoy led the charge with 64 yards on 12 carries, while adding 12 yards receiving on two catches.

The Chiefs also utilized a few 21 personnel packages (two running backs, one tight end), and provided Sherman opportunities to get on the field in short-yardage situations. Sherman responded with 7 yards rushing on two carries, converting both for first downs on third-and-1 plays.

Wide receivers

Tyreek Hill (53), Demarcus Robinson (49), Byron Pringle (14, 23 on ST), Mecole Hardman (29, 3 on ST), DeAnthony Thomas (16 on ST)

Hill continues to show no signs of rust since returning to the lineup in Week 6 after missing four games because of a shoulder injury. Against the Broncos, Hill produced three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on five targets, giving him three touchdowns in the past two games.

Hardman had a 21-yard scoring pass from Mahomes in the first quarter and finished the game with two catches for 28 yards on three targets. Hardman also had a 36-yard punt return.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce (55), Blake Bell (29, 15 on ST), Deon Yelder (1)

Kelce totaled six catches for 44 yards on eight targets, and it is reasonable to believe that he might experience a spike in targets going forward as Moore’s security blanket with Mahomes on the mend.

Offensive line

Mitchell Schwartz (61, 6 on ST), Austin Reiter (61, 6 on ST), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (61, 6 on ST), Martinas Rankin (57, 6 on ST), Cam Erving (61), Stefen Wisniewski (4, 6 on ST), Nick Allegretti (2, 6 on ST)

Rankin started at left guard for a second straight game, but left briefly before returning. Wisnieweski relieved Ranking and played four snaps.

Allegretti saw action on two snaps in the team’s jumbo package and made the most of it with a noticeable pancake block on Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell.

Defensive line

Tanoh Kpassagnon (51, 7 on ST), Frank Clark (51), Alex Okafor (50, 2 on ST), Emmanuel Ogbah (43, 2 on ST), Derrick Nnadi (32, 52 on ST), Khalen Saunders (27), Terrell McClain (10)

The Chiefs defensive linemen were extremely busy by contributing five of the team’s nine sacks against the Broncos. Clark and Okafor each logged two sacks, while Ogbah recorded one.

Clark, in particular, was exceptional and played a complete game as a disruptive force against the run and pass. Clark finished the game with five tackles, two sacks, two tackles for a loss, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

Linebackers

Ben Niemann (34, 10 on ST), Damien Wilson (33), Anthony Hitchens (32, 2 on ST), Reggie Ragland (25, 4 on ST), Darron Lee (2, 16 on ST), Dorian O’Daniel (25 on ST)

The Chiefs tweaked the starting group by inserting Ragland into the lineup alongside Hitchens and Wilson. Ragland didn’t disappoint in his first start of the season by totaling two tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown,

The fumble was forced by Hitchens, who also produced a team-high six tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Kansas City’s linebacker group has been under fire in recent weeks, but they came together Thursday night and helped the Chiefs win the time of possession battle for the first time since Week 2 and shutting down Denver’s run game.

Defensive backs

Charvarius Ward (66, 10 on ST), Tryann Mathieu (65), Juan Thornhill (63), Bashaud Breeland (42), Daniel Sorensen (42, 16 on ST), Rashad Fenton (38, 23 on ST), Morris Claiborne (24), Jordan Lucas (4, 25 on ST), Armani Watts (2, 23 on ST)

Fenton turned in a surprising 38 snaps on defense, but the Chiefs needed someone to step up with Kendall Fuller (thumb) inactive. Fenton responded with four tackles and a pass defensed. Claiborne was also busy in the stat box with five tackles.

Ward, Mathieu and Thornhill continue to dominate the snap counts among the defensive secondary group.

Specialists

Harrison Butker (13), Dustin Colquitt (12), James Winchester (12)

Inactives

Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Eric Fisher (groin), Chris Jones (groin), Andrew Wylie (ankle), Kendall Fuller (thumb), Greg Senat, Darwin Thompson