Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes leaves game with knee injury after running QB sneak at Denver

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the second quarter of Thursday night’s game in Denver with a dislocated knee.

He will not return, per the Chiefs.

Mahomes departed for the locker room after a successful quarterback sneak. After being helped to the sideline, he walked to the locker room with minimal assistance, bypassing the cart after it came on the field.

The extent of the injury wasn’t immediately clear.

Matt Moore replaced him in the game with the Chiefs leading 10-6 and deep in Denver territory.

As Mahomes lay on top of the pile, teammates Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson slammed down their helmets.

