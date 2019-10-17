Chiefs’ Breeland active, Watkins not against Broncos on Thursday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a key member on defense for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report for personal reasons, rejoined the team in Denver and will be active for Week 7 action.

Having Breeland helps a defensive secondary already without cornerback Kendall Fuller, who is inactive with a thumb injury.

The remaining inactives are left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), offensive lineman Greg Senat and running back Darwin Thompson.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder) is active, as expected, and appears in his second straight game after returning in Week 6. Hill had missed four straight games while recovering the shoulder injury suffered in Week 1.

With Watkins down, the Chiefs will lean on Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle, rookie Mecole Hardman and DeAnthony Thomas at the wide receiver position.