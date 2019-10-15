Chiefs
Chiefs breakdown: What roles do Brett Veach, Andy Reid play in last two losses?
After suffering their second straight loss on Sunday, the Chiefs are officially struggling.
The offense has slowed, the defense can’t stop opponents — especially on the ground — and injuries have played a role. But is this the right roster?
The majority of the team’s 53-man squad was acquired by general manager Brett Veach through the draft, free agent signings and trades.
How much has Veach gotten right?
That’s part of the conversation with Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff. This episode was originally recorded as a Facebook Live for the Red Zone Extra page.
Read the stories we discussed:
Sam Mellinger: This headline about the Chiefs should be the exact same headline as last week: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/sam-mellinger/article236210283.html
Chiefs Andy Reid on balance of offense: “Our time of possession in way out of whack”: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article236211588.html
When Chiefs didn’t score after takeaway they lose lone edge created by the defense: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article236210878.html
