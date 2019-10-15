Chiefs breakdown: What roles do Brett Veach, Andy Reid play in last two losses?

The Star

After suffering their second straight loss on Sunday, the Chiefs are officially struggling.

The offense has slowed, the defense can’t stop opponents — especially on the ground — and injuries have played a role. But is this the right roster?

The majority of the team’s 53-man squad was acquired by general manager Brett Veach through the draft, free agent signings and trades.

How much has Veach gotten right?

That’s part of the conversation with Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff. This episode was originally recorded as a Facebook Live for the Red Zone Extra page.

