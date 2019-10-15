Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller reportedly has a ‘slightly’ fractured thumb

SHARE COPY LINK

The severity of Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller’s injured thumb appears to be known.

Fuller left the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Texans on Sunday because of a thumb injury. After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that Fuller would have an X-ray on the thumb.

According to the Chiefs’ injury report, Fuller didn’t practice Monday because of the injury.

On Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted that “Fuller suffered what is believed to be a slight fracture in Sunday’s game, sources say.” Fuller will get a second opinion to be sure, Rapoport added.

#Chiefs CB Kendall Fuller suffered what is believed to be a slight fracture in Sunday’s game, sources say. He left the game with a thumb injury. The versatile and impressive DB, who is getting a second opinion to be sure, missed minimal time last year after wrist surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2019

Last year, Fuller suffered a fractured wrist during a December contest against the Chargers but missed just one game.

The news of the reported fracture comes just two days before the Chiefs take on the Broncos in Denver on Thursday.

If Fuller did suffer a fracture, the recovery time for a broken thumb can vary.

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard had a fractured thumb in the preseason but returned in time for the start of the season.

When Patriots receiver Julian Edelman suffered a broken thumb in the summer, he was expected to miss a few weeks of training camp.

However, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton missed the final three regular-season games and a playoff contest in 2015 because of a broken thumb.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has a longer recovery time this season because he had surgery on a ligament in his thumb.