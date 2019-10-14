SportsBeat KC podcast: Are the Chiefs be fixable? We discuss defense, offense and more

Kansas City Chiefs fans were shocked at the team was defeated by the Houston Texans 31-24 Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Oh boy, now it’s a losing streak for the Chiefs. And that’s two straight at Arrowhead Stadium.

The A-Team of Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian joins Blair Kerkhoff in breaking down the Chiefs 31-24 loss to the Houston Texans.

Not even the return of Tyreek Hill, who was terrific with two touchdown receptions, could rally the Chiefs, who were ahead 17-3 only to have the offense go into a shell and the defense not come up with a big stop.

