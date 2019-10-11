Here’s how the Chiefs’ first loss affected what Vegas oddsmakers think of them

SHARE COPY LINK

The Chiefs lost for the first time last weekend, a game in which they were favored by double digits against the Colts. In Las Vegas metrics, it’s the most unlikely defeat that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has suffered in his young career.

But the oddsmakers aren’t shying away from the Chiefs — and neither are the bettors.

Kansas City remains second in line on the odds to win the Super Bowl, trailing only the New England Patriots. The Chiefs did fall from 5-to-1 to 7-to-1 to win it all, according to BetOnline, but no team surpassed them.

As for the bettors, well, they don’t appear to be nervous about a trend forming in Kansas City. The Chiefs are favored by 4 1/2 points against the Houston Texans on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and 72 percent of the money wagered has been placed on the Chiefs to cover that line, according to Bovada.

The oddsmakers expect a shootout, with the over/under for the game set at 55 points, the highest in the NFL this week.

And perhaps the Chiefs could finally get off to a fast start. Although they have failed to score a first-quarter touchdown in four consecutive games, the oddsmakers give them a better than 50-50 chance to break that streak Sunday. The line for that proposition bet is -200, according to BetOnline, meaning a wager of $20 for the Chiefs to find the end zone in the first quarter would only net $10 in winnings.

The Chiefs are just 2-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover the line in three straight weeks. They were favored by 10 1/2 points against Indianapolis, their largest line of the season.

