Did Kelce cross line in pushing Bieniemy? ‘Of course,’ coach says, but all good now

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and tight end Travis Kelce expressed tones of respect toward each other in the days after a sideline quarrel was caught on camera during the team’s Sunday Night Football loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Kelce appeared to push Bieniemy after a brief exchange in the first quarter ... though, moments later, he then hugged the coach.

On Thursday, Bieniemy was asked by a reporter if a line was crossed when Kelce put his hands on his coach.

“Of course,” Bieniemy said. “It goes without saying. When it’s all said and done with, we keep moving. Travis is a helluva kid, a great kid, a beautiful kid. Those things happen. We continue to roll.”

Head coach Andy Reid offered a similar sentiment on Monday. “That’s football,” he said. “It’s an emotional environment. Travis had a potential couple of fumbles going on. ... He was mad at himself, and EB got after him a little bit. Those things happen, but it all worked out all right afterwards.”

Kelce said Wednesday that he lost his temper.

“Sometimes in football you get a little heated with your brothers or your coaches,” Kelce said. “I mean, you guys saw me hug him afterwards. I love that guy and that will never change.”

Kelce also said the shove was something he “immediately regretted.”

Bieniemy seemed ready to move on.

“Travis is a very passionate individual,” Bieniemy said. “I think you guys have figured out and gotten to know me over the years. I love what I do. I enjoy it. I eat, breathe and sleep football. I’ve been doing this now since the age of 6. I’ve played the game. What you see is what you get. One thing I do is hold all my guys to a higher standard.

“For whatever reason, whatever happened took place. At the end of the day, we keep moving. We’ve got bigger fish to fry. We’ve got an opponent (the Houston Texans) we need to go out and play against this weekend. That’s the focus. That’s the mindset.

“And I coach hard, but I coach fair. At the end of the day the only thing I want us to do is be our very best all all times.”