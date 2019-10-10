Mahomes vs. Watson, one winner: Outcome might depend on which Texans show up in KC

SHARE COPY LINK

The Chiefs (4-1) seek to bounce back from their first loss when they play host to the Houston Texans (3-2) Sunday. The matchup features the first meeting between two of the NFL’s most dynamic young quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

The details

Kickoff: noon, Arrowhead Stadium

TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 5), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 4 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs, 30-27

The Chiefs look to avoid losing home games in consecutive weeks under Andy Reid for the first time since 2013, his first season in Kansas City. For that to happen, the Chiefs have to hope last week’s 19-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts was an aberration. The Chiefs’ 13 points were the fewest they’d scored since a November 2017 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. They simply must find a way to stop the run. The Chiefs have surrendered an average of 190 rushing yards in their last three games. What team will the Texans bring to Arrowhead? The one that ran up 53 points and 592 total yards on the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, or the one that went for 264 yards and 10 points in a loss to the Carolina Panthers the previous week?