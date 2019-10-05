Chiefs tackle Xavier Williams fined for facemask flags in Detroit last weekend

SHARE COPY LINK

Chiefs defensive tackle Xavier Williams was fined $10,527 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness in last week’s victory over the Detroit Lions. Williams was penalized twice in the game for facemask penalties.

The facemask penalty falls under player safety rules and/or flagrant personal foul violations in the NFL’s fine structure.

Williams, a Grandview High graduate, also came up with one of the game’s biggest plays. His forced fumble on Lions running back Kerryon Johnson was recovered by Kansas City’s Bashaud Breeland and returned 100 yards for a touchdown.

