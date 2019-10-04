Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill won’t play Sunday night against Colts; Claiborne might

SHARE COPY LINK

The Chiefs will be without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill again Sunday night.

Coach Andy Reid said Friday that while Hill was able to practice some this week, including on Friday, he’s not ready yet for game action. The Chiefs play host to the Indianapolis Colts in primetime Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill is working his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener at Jacksonville.

Reid also ruled out left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and backup linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring).

Running backs Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) worked out Friday during the portion of practice that was open to media.

Reid pronounced Williams “ready to go” Sunday vs. the Colts. The coach also said there’s a chance that cornerback Morris Claiborne could see action against Indy after being activated and practicing this week.

An offseason acquisition by the Chiefs, Claiborne had been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.