Chiefs add cornerback Morris Claiborne to roster, waiving Jeff Allen to make room

Morris Claiborne is in.

Jeff Allen is out.

After the expiration of his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the Chiefs returned Claiborne, a cornerback, to their active roster Thursday. In a corresponding move, the released Allen, a versatile offensive lineman who’s had a couple of stints in Kansas City.

Claiborne, 29, is eligible to appear Sunday when the Colts visit Arrowhead Stadium for a primetime game. Both head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo have been tight-lipped about his potential role.

“He did everything he possibly could in this last month, but it’s not the same as going out there,” Spagnuolo said. “He found that out yesterday. The legs may be there, but the wind takes a little bit of watching. We’re going to have to tread lightly. It will be a day-to-day thing.”

The Chiefs signed Claiborne, 29, during August training camp. A first-round NFL Draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2012, he projects as more of an outside cornerback, where the Chiefs currently start Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland.

Claiborne played at LSU with Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets after five years in Dallas. The Jets did not re-sign him after his two year contract expired and the suspension was handed down.

He has seven interceptions, 251 tackles and 49 passes defensed in 77 games as a pro (73 starts).

“He’s been a pro with everything he’s done in the month — the most you can do, whether it’s film or taking notes,” Spagnuolo said. “But until you have a foundation of reps underneath you, it’s going to be a challenge.”

