Chiefs’ Damien Williams (knee) inactive for second straight game; Slay out for Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially without running back Damien Williams (knee) for a second straight game.

Williams, who was ruled out on Friday’s injury report, is among the group of players the Chiefs declared as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field

The Chiefs’ remaining inactives are wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder), left tackle Eric Fisher (sports hernia), guard Nick Allegretti, tackle Martinas Rankin, tackle Greg Senat and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

Hill hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1, while Fisher underwent surgery last week.

For the Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip) is active. Stafford was a surprise addition to Friday’s injury report with a “questionable” designation.

Cornerback Darius Slay, a two-time Pro Bowler, is inactive after dealing with a hamstring injury during the past week.