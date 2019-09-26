Who dares call Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes the NFL’s sixth-rated quarterback? We discuss.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws as he was rushed by Ravens safety Chuck Clark during the Sept. 22 game at Arrowhead Stadium. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The A-team gathers to look ahead to Sunday’s game at the Detroit Lions and what it means for a Chiefs team that hasn’t played a regular-season game indoors since 2017.

This episode includes a rating formula that shows Patrick Mahomes as the NFL’s sixth-rated quarterback through three games this season. Huh?

Also, the newest member of the Chiefs coverage team, Herbie Teope, checks in and actually breaks out in song.

This episode was originally recorded as a Facebook Live video at Big O Tires in Blue Springs.

