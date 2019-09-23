Chiefs’ Reid says Eric Fisher’s sports hernia surgery ‘went well,’ return date unclear

Update on Eric Fisher groin injury, Chiefs say injury to be worked on tomorrow Chiefs athletic trainer Rick Burkholder provides an update on tackle Eric Fisher’s groin injury. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid comment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs athletic trainer Rick Burkholder provides an update on tackle Eric Fisher’s groin injury. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid comment.

Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher’s visit to Philadelphia last week for a core muscle injury has a little more detail.

Coach Andy Reid revealed Monday that Fisher underwent surgery for a sports hernia and that the procedure “went well.”

As for when Fisher will be back in action, the Chiefs are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“We’ll just see how long that takes,” Reid said.

Fisher injured his groin during practice two weeks ago, days before the Chiefs flew to Oakland to take on the Raiders in Week 2. He started the game and attempted to play through the injury, but was pulled after just four snaps.

With Reid not committing to a specific timeline for Fisher’s return, the typical recovery process can take between four to six weeks.

According to the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center’s official website, the recovery process often occurs in phases and light training and jogging can occur at three weeks. The treatment also involves “sport specific therapy at 3-6 weeks.”

Given those periods, the earliest best case scenario for Fisher to return to the lineup — barring a setback or placement on injured reserve — could fall on Week 8 when the Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, Cameron Erving replaced Fisher in Week 2 and started Week 3’s 33-28 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid came away impressed with Erving’s effort against the Ravens.

“I thought Cam did a nice job,” Reid said. “He had a couple he’d like to have back, but he did a decent job there.”

Erving projects to continue starting at left tackle with Fisher on the mend. The Chiefs further boosted depth by claiming tackle Greg Senat off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 16.

Hill’s recovery

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s recovery from a sternoclavicular joint injury in Week 1 appears to be going well.

Reid said Hill is “doing good” and apparently wants to get back on the field sooner than later.

“He’s bouncing around and wants to go,” Reid said. “But this one here, the doctors really got to keep checking on. We’ll see how the timeframe goes.”

Rick Burkholder, the team’s head athletic trainer, said on Sept. 11 that Hill’s injury is considered week-to-week after reports surfaced the star wide receiver could be out between four to six weeks.

During Hill’s absence, the Chiefs wide receivers have done their part to fill in.

Demarcus Robinson produced six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2, while rookie Mecole Hardman totaled 97 catches and a touchdown on two catches in Week 3.