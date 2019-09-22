Chiefs report card: Mahomes stars again, but nice game on the ground, too

Mahomes-o-meter: Week three against the Baltimore Ravens That's three straight MVP-worthy performances for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as we track each game this year against his MVP season of 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK That's three straight MVP-worthy performances for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as we track each game this year against his MVP season of 2018.

Here’s the report card for the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. It was another great game for KC’s passing offense and Patrick Mahomes.

KC Star of the Game

We can no longer avoid Patrick Mahomes. He’s come up big every game, and this week, he gets the call as our Star after completing 27 of 37 for 374 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. So confident are the Chiefs in Mahomes that they called a pass play on third and long in the final minute to clinch the game.

Reason to hope: It’s early, and plenty of time remains for teams to form identities and see their seasons turn, but the Ravens had the look of a playoff team through two weeks. And Baltimore could still finish as one of the AFC’s best teams. If so, the Chiefs will have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens for playoff seeding.

Reason to mope: For the third time in three games, an injury forced a starter out of the game in the first half. This time it was left guard Andrew Wylie in the first quarter. Veteran Jeff Allen subbed. But Wyile returned to the contest. Previous injuries to wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder) and right tackle Eric Fisher (core muscle) have caused both of them to miss weeks.

Next: The Chiefs hit the road for the third time in four weeks when they visit Detroit. Kicoff is noon (Central).

Report card

Passing offense: A

At halftime, Mahomes had passed for 273 yards. That’s a good day’s work for many quarterbacks. But it marked a season-low in a first half for Mahomes through three games. Three different Chiefs caught scoring passes, and Demarcus Robinson had his third touchdown of the season. Mahomes’ 83-yard strike to Mecole Hardman was the longest of the season for the Chiefs.

Rushing offense: B

The Chiefs were without running back Damien Williams, who is on the inactive list with a bone bruise in his knee. LeSean McCoy also was injured in last week’s game at Oakland but played and ran hard Sunday. He had two carries for 13 yards when the Chiefs started a late second-quarter drive at the Ravens’ 4. Mahomes’ long strike to Hardman followed. The Chiefs couldn’t come up with a fourth-down conversion early in third quarter because of a bad snap, but it was otherwise a pretty good day. They averaged 5.4 yards per carry.

Passing defense: B

Lamar Jackson entered the game close to Mahomes in several statistical categories, including seven touchdowns and no interceptions. The Chiefs did a good job of containing this part of his game until the fourth quarter, when the Ravens were in catch-up mode.

Rushing defense: C

It’s difficult to contain Jackson, Mark Ingram and the rest of the Ravens’ running attack, but the Chiefs did a respectable job. The Ravens rushed for 203 yards.

Special teams: B

Harrison Butker missed his first extra point of the season. Hardman made an excellent play when he called for a fair catch off a pop-up drop kick after the Ravens’ final score, when they attempted a late onside kick.

Coaching: B

There was a bit of confusion at the end of the first half. As the clock ticked down to 10 seconds, and with the Chiefs in possession of the ball on the Ravens’ 24, Andy Reid took his final timeout. Should they have taken a shot at the end zone? Reid decided against that and instead sent out the field-goal unit. Five seconds remained after Butker made the kick.