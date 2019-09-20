Chiefs-Ravens prediction: Mahomes and Arrowhead give home team the edge

Patrick Mahomes breaks down the Ravens ahead of the Chiefs’ home opener Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the Baltimore Ravens defense and offense. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the Baltimore Ravens defense and offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) meet the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) in the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium. This has been mostly a road-team series. The Chiefs are 4-1 in Baltimore, the Ravens are 3-1 in Kansas City, including a playoff victory in 2010. But the Chiefs came through last season at Arrowhead with a 27-24 overtime triumph over the Ravens.

Kickoff: noon, Arrowhad Stadium

TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 5), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 6 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs, 27-23

This is the best matchup in the NFL in Week 3, and was an edge-of-the-seat game last season when the Chiefs prevailed in overtime. That’s been the only regular-season loss for Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore smoked the Dolphins in the opener and outlasted the Cardinals last week, with the Chiefs getting past the Jaguars and Raiders. This will be the best opponent each team has faced to date. Patrick Mahomes and Jackson are two of the game’s great playmakers and this could be a show. Give the slight edge to the Chiefs playing at home.