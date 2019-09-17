Chiefs are moving preseason games to a new channel starting in 2020

End game: Can our KC Chiefs superhero, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of team ever recover? Six months after an OT loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City’s NFL crusaders, led by Patrick Mahomes, are back in a new comic video series. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Six months after an OT loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City’s NFL crusaders, led by Patrick Mahomes, are back in a new comic video series.

It’s way too early to be thinking about preseason games in 2020, but the Chiefs’ games next summer will be broadcast on a new network.

The Chiefs announced Tuesday it had reached a six-year agreement with the E. W. Scripps Company to be the team’s “official broadcast television partner.” KSHB (Ch. 41) and KCMI (Ch. 38) are both owned by Scripps.

Starting Saturday, the “Hy-Vee Chiefs Insider” show will be move to Ch. 41 and Ch. 38. Next summer, KSHB will air Chiefs preseason games. The “Chiefs Insider” show and preseason games previously had been aired on KCTV (Ch. 5).

“This is an exciting time in Kansas City as the club enters its 60th season, and expectations are high throughout Chiefs Kingdom for the 2019 season,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a statement. “We are thrilled to begin our new partnership with KSHB and KMCI at this time, and we look forward to next year when they will begin serving as the flagship station of our Chiefs Preseason Television Network.”

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The “Chiefs Insider” show will air weekly through the conclusion of the Chiefs season (including any playoff run), and will be shown on KSHB on Saturdays (6:30 p.m.) and Sundays (10:30 a.m.). It also will air on KMCI at 10:30 p.m.

