Chiefs waive Tremon Smith, elevate Byron Pringle from practice squad

The Chiefs have elevated wide receiver Byron Pringle from the practice squad to the active roster, and have waived the versatile Tremon Smith, a source confirmed to The Star.

Pringle, the former Kansas State standout, was released before the opener. He cleared waivers and was added to the practice squad. But the Chiefs apparently sought depth at wide receiver.

With the injury to Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs looked to carry a wide receiver lineup of Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and De’Anthony Thomas in Sunday’s game at Oakland.

Earlier in the week, Smith was a candidate to join the position group. He was drafted last year as a cornerback, became one of the league’s top kickoff return specialists as a rookie, and practiced at running back in training camp before being returned to defense.

Smith got 16 snaps on special teams at Jacksonville, none on defense. Hardman, Thomas or Pringle could become the kickoff return specialist against the Raiders.

