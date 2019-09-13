Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher hurts groin, listed as questionable for Raiders game Sunday

Eric Fisher and Von Miller battle it out in New Mexico Chiefs Pro Bowl Lineman Eric Fisher and Broncos Super Bowl MVP Von Miller met up in New Mexico to compete in a series of head-to-head outdoor challenges to determine who could truly outwork the other. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs Pro Bowl Lineman Eric Fisher and Broncos Super Bowl MVP Von Miller met up in New Mexico to compete in a series of head-to-head outdoor challenges to determine who could truly outwork the other.

Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher didn’t finish practice Friday because of a groin injury, Andy Reid said.

Fisher’s status for Sunday’s game is uncertain; the Chiefs designated him as questionable on their Friday afternoon injury report.

On the team’s unofficial depth chart, Cam Erving is listed as the primary backup at the position.

Fisher, the overall top NFL Draft selection in 2013, has started 91 of 95 games for the Chiefs in his career. The last start he missed was the 2017 regular-season finale when, with the Chiefs’ playoff position clinched, several starters didn’t play.

The Chiefs didn’t allow a sack in last week’s season-opening victory in Jacksonville, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hit four times and suffered a sprained ankle on a hit when the pocket collapsed in the second quarter.

On that play, Mahomes fumbled and Fisher fell on the ball to keep alive a scoring drive.