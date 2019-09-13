Chiefs-Raiders players to watch: Start with newcomer running backs

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore (8) hands the ball off to Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy during the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Jaguars 40-26. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

When the Chiefs visit the Raiders on Sunday, keep an eye on running backs, one veteran and one rookie. They flashed in their openers.

Players to watch

No, 28, Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

In three seasons at Alabama, Jacobs never led the team in rushing for a season. Damien Harris was typically the first choice. But Jacobs was impressive in his first NFL game on Monday against the Broncos, rushing for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He’s showed burst and power in a 23-carry debut. His career best attempts at Alabama for a game was 20. Monday, he got better as the game progressed with 47 rushing yards and a 28-yard reception in the second half. He’s the first rookie to amass 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in an NFL debut since LaDanian Tomlinson did it in 2002.

No. 96 Clelin Ferrell, DE, Raiders

The No. 4 overall pick from Clemson, Ferrell turned in a nice opener with three tackles, a tackle for loss and a coverage sack of Joe Flacco along with a pass deflection.. “A very good start for Cle,” Raiders head coach Gruden said. Ferrell and Johnathan Hankins led the Raiders defensive linemen in snaps with 47 out of 64 against the Broncos. The Raiders’ selection of Ferrell in the draft raised some eyebrows, especially after passing on Josh Allen, the Kentucky standout who was taken by Jacksonville three picks later. Pro Football Focus downgraded Ferrell’s game against the run.

No. 25 LeSean McCoy, RB, Chiefs

What does the 31-year-old have left in the tank? In the opener, plenty. McCoy powered up for 81 rushing yards, including 62 in the second half at Jacksonville. This on a limited playbook having joined the team only a week earlier. He got 20 snaps compared to starter Damien Williams’ 45, but don’t be surprised to see that gap shrink as the season progresses. McCoy, the NFL’s third leading active rusher with 10,687 yards, showed plenty of quickness and change of direction last week.

No. 22 Juan Thornhill, S, Chiefs

The only rookie to start for the Chiefs in the opener, Thornhill had some tough moments like a lowering-the-helmet penalty. But he also led the Chiefs with eight tackles, played all 58 snaps on defense and prevented some big plays in the run with his sure tackling. Thornhill’s closing speed will be important against the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr, who likes to get the ball out quickly. Cornerbacks will be tested and so will Thornhill, who was around the ball often in his NFL debut.