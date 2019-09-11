Chiefs provide updates on injuries to Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder describes Tyreek Hill’s injury Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder describes the injury wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained in the team's 40-26 defeat over the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder describes the injury wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained in the team's 40-26 defeat over the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville.

Patrick Mahomes will play Sunday in Oakland.

Tyreek Hill will not.

Mahomes is scheduled to practice Wednesday, showing no effects from an ankle injury that required attention during Sunday’s win in Jacksonville.

Hill suffered a sternoclavicular joint injury in the first half Sunday, a spot where the clavicle meets the sternum, Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said. He stayed overnight in Jacksonville but flew home Monday and began his rehab process.

“I know there’s speculation out there about how long he’s out, but it’s truly a week-to-week injury,” Burkholder said.

Mahomes said his ankle was sore Monday, but it’s “feeling better every single day.” He expected to take part in his normal practice reps Wednesday.