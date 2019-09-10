Some advice: Take the long view of Kansas City Chiefs’ opening game victory

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) made an interception during the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Jaguars 40-26. The Kansas City Star

The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener last weekend and although fans should celebrate every triumph, there is a larger objective for the Chiefs this season. What happens in these games that bode well for a team with the Super Bowl in mind? Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian take the long view of the victory in today’s episode of SportsBeat KC. In the second half of the podcast, they provide thoughts on the college football that brought satisfaction to Kansas State and Missouri but heartbreak for Kansas.

Read the stories we discussed:

LeSean McCoy in awe after first glimpse of Chiefs’ offense: ‘That’s not normal’

After giving Chiefs fans a scare, Patrick Mahomes proves he’s as much grit as flash

New Chiefs’ defense passes first test with room to improve: ‘It felt dope, man’

How miscommunication hurt KU football’s offense in two underwhelming games

