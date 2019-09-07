What Chiefs can expect from Jaguars in opener: Strong defense and power run game

Andy Reid talks about going into game one with Patrick Mahomes and LeSean McCoy Andy Reid talks about how going into this season compares to last year Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Andy Reid talks about how going into this season compares to last year Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.

Head coach

Doug Marrone begins his third season with the Jags. He was the interim head coach for the final two games of 2016 and the franchise removed the interim tag after the season. That looked like a great move when in 2017, Marrone guided Jacksonville to an AFC South title and two playoff victories. The Jags owned a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter at New England in the AFC title game before falling. With expectations soaring, the Jags entered 2018 thinking playoffs. But after a 3-1 start, they lost seven straight, starting with a visit to Kansas City. Quarterback Blake Bortles was released after the season and the team signed Nick Foles. Marrone, who was the Buffalo Bills head coach in 2013 and 2014, takes a non-nonsense approach. Jacksonville at its best is one of the NFL’s most hard-nosed teams with a strong defense and power running game.

Offense

The Jags have a new offensive coordinator, John DeFilippo, who moves over from Minnesota, where he worked with Kirk Cousins. Before that, he was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator and in 2017 helped shape Carson Wentz’s huge season, which included a team-record 33 touchdown passes. When Wentz went down late in the season, Foles took over, guided Philadelphia through the playoffs and was chosen MVP of Super Bowl LII. Foles has speedy weapons at wide receiver in Dede Westbrook and Marquise Lee. The No. 3 choice? Former Chiefs wide out Chris Conley. In the AFC title game run of 2017, Jacksonville led the NFL in rushing yards. The Jags dipped to No. 19 last year. A bounce-back season from Leonard Fournette is a the key to reestablishing the attack. On the injury front, projected starting left tackle Cam Robinson is doubtful after injuring his left knee in a non-contact drill on Friday. Will Richardson Jr. could get his first NFL snaps at the position Sunday.

Defense

Even with last season spiraling away, the Jags maintained their defensive identity in 2018. They finished fifth in total defense and gave the Chiefs fits at Arrowhead Stadium, holding Patrick Mahomes to his lowest passer rating of the season. The team of defensive standouts may have added another one through the draft in end Josh Allen, who in the preseason showed the ability to play the run as well as drop back in coverage. Something else to keep in mind: Earlier in the week, there were concerns about the impact of Hurricane Dorian. The storm disrupted the Jags’ practice schedule but largely spared the area. It’s not a factor. But the heat — the high in Jacksonville on Sunday is expected to be in the mid-90s — could be. Not that Jacksonville’s defense needs any help, but visiting teams have worn down before.