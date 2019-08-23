Here is fan information on parking, gates, road work for Chiefs-49ers preseason game

Heads up, Chiefs fans: Construction near Arrowhead Stadium will affect traffic Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Preseason NFL games may not always be exciting, but the weather should be great for the Chiefs’ game Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler than average for August, and no matter how how long the starters end up playing, it will be a pleasant evening at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here is information for fans who are going to the game.

Parking: The gates to the Truman Sports Complex will open at 2 p.m. and the Chiefs are encouraging people to arrive early and buy parking passes in advance at www.chiefs.com/parking for a cost of $40. Fans at the tollgate without the passes on Saturday will pay $60 in cash. The costs for bus and RV traffic is $70 (advance) or $100 (on game day). The Chiefs say “parking passes can be accessed via the Chiefs Mobile App on game day.”

Stadium gates: Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the exception of the Club Level gates, which open at 4:30 p.m.

Traffic concerns: The Missouri Department of Transportation’s construction project on sections of I-70 and I-435 is ongoing. There will be detours on game day at the I-435 and I-70 interchange for fans traveling on southbound I-435 toward Arrowhead Stadium. You can read more about what to expect here.

Drum deck: This is new at Arrowhead Stadium this season, and the drum leader and spirit leader are located in the same spot: below the west scoreboard in the upper deck. Carolyn Delaney, the wife of late Chiefs running back Joe Delaney, will be the drum leader. North Kansas City police officer Rick Landon will be the spirit leader.

Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat: This is also new in 2019. The Chiefs will “select one honoree (plus one guest) who embodies the spirit of Lamar Hunt” for each home game to sit in two gold seats in Section 121. West Platte football coach Paul Thomas is the honoree this week.

TV/Radio/Streaming: KCTV (Ch. 5) will broadcast the game, and it will be aired on KCFX (101.1 FM). It can be streamed on the Chiefs mobile app.

Weather: It should be a fantastic night for a game and tailgating:

Cooler temps w/ less humidity expected through the weekend. Can't rule out some showers Sat. and Sun. But most folks will stay dry. pic.twitter.com/N39xdV5gAP — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 22, 2019

Halftime entertainment: Youth football teams will play at halftime. The teams: Bonner Springs Braves, the Pleasant Hill Roosters, the Seaman Vikings and the CCJA Mustangs

Timing of events:

2 p.m.: Parking gates open

4:30 p.m.: Club level gates open

5 p.m.: All gates open at Arrowhead Stadium

6 p.m.: Players take the field for warm-ups

6:58 p.m.: San Francisco team introductions

7:00 p.m.: Chiefs team introductions

7:01 p.m.: The national anthem is scheduled to be performed by Holly Tucker, who was in season four of “The Voice.” The color guard is the U.S. Navy Sea Cadets of Kansas City.

7:04 p.m.: Coin toss

7:06 p.m.: Opening kickoff