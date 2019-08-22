Chiefs

SportsBeat KC podcast: Is everyone being too optimistic about the Chiefs?

Is Kansas City ready for the emotional investment in the Chiefs' season?
For a team that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in five decades, the Chiefs are a popular pick to reach pro football’s final game. They seem to have it all, starting with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, plenty of weapons on offense and a new approach on defense.

But is the hype excessive?

Also, a new Major League Soccer team is coming to St. Louis. Could this be the sport that starts a Kansas City-St. Louis sports rivalry?

Enjoy the conversation between Star columnist Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff.

Read the stories we discussed:

