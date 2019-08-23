Chiefs’ Andy Reid talks about Mahomes, Favre meeting over barbecue

Andy Reid on Brett Favre: ‘Looks like he still can play … Let’s start that rumor’ Brett Favre stopped in Kansas City recently and met with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Find out where Reid took Favre to eat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brett Favre stopped in Kansas City recently and met with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Find out where Reid took Favre to eat.

All Andy Reid had to do was supply the barbecue.

Earlier this week, Reid’s quarterback of the present met his quarterback of the past when Brett Favre visited Reid and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. Reid wouldn’t admit to playing a big role in the meetup, pointing out that Favre’s visit came as a part of sports writer Peter King’s trip to town.

“It was an opportunity for him to meet Patrick and talk with him,” Reid said Thursday. “They could share experiences with each other. I had an opportunity to shoot the breeze with him a little bit, got him some Q39 to welcome him to Kansas City, then we went from there. It was all good.”

Great day visiting my good friend, Andy Reid and his phenom QB, @PatrickMahomes, I really like this kid! pic.twitter.com/9RzYKAAmf7 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) August 20, 2019

Mahomes is a big fan of Favre, talking often about Favre’s influence on his own game. In a recent Forbes article, Mahomes talked about the three-time MVP’s knack for making impossible throws — something the reigning MVP has a reputation for doing himself.

“Just to see him scrambling around the field and finding ways to make impossible throws, I always wanted to see what did the window look like when he made that throw and how did he make it,” Mahomes said of Favre in the Forbes story. ”I feel like that was something that inspired me to get out there and try to make these throws and do all these different arm angles.”

Plenty of others have noticed the similarities between Mahomes and Favre, including Reid.

“I saw Brett when he was young and running around and doing these kind of things,” Reid said in a SiriusXM interview on Favre’s show a year ago. “Then I turn on this tape and I see this kid from Texas Tech running around and doing these things, and you can’t coach that. I mean, that’s just the love of the game, and both you and Patrick play like you’re playing in the backyard. Like, ‘The coach is going to give me this but you know what, if that’s not there we’re going to kind of make it happen.’ And so those similarities are so unique. You’ve already done it. You’re the Hall of Famer. He’s just beginning his career here, but it’s fun to be around. He loves the game like you love the game, and that’s the part that I might appreciate the most.”

It was the first meeting between the two quarterbacks, Reid said, and it gave Mahomes a chance to pick the brain of someone who understood what he was going through.

“There are not a lot of people that walk in those shoes that you have an opportunity to talk to as an NFL quarterback,” Reid said. “It gave him an opportunity to talk to a guy that has already been through it and had success at it – how you handle all of those things, those levels of success that you have. It’s also good for him to see that Brett’s a guy. He’s a good person and still has fun. All of those things. Humble guy. I think all of that’s good.”

Reid, who was an assistant with the Packers when Favre joined the team in 1992, joked the thrice-retired quarterback could make another comeback if he wanted.

“He’s in great shape, looks like he still can play,” Reid said. “Let’s start that rumor.”