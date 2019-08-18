Chiefs
SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs vs. Steelers preseason game was a yawner for A-Team
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played just half of the first quarter in Saturday’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading columnist Sam Mellinger to write: “Come On What’s The Point.”
Delayed by an hour due to lightning, the A-Team of Sam, Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor, columnist Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff gathered for a late-night Facebook Live after the game at Heinz Field. Chiefs lost 17-7, but it was the prospect of two more preseason games that was decidedly more problematic.
Read the stories we discussed:
Vahe Gregorian: Chiefs’ loss to Steelers is testimony that NFL preseason is too long: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article234118857.html
Sam Mellinger: Seven things that might matter from the Chiefs’ preseason game against the Steelers: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/sam-mellinger/article234118832.html
Okafor’s sack for Chiefs was a highlight in game without many, but return was victory: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article234123707.html
Chiefs at Steelers: Here are the report card grades from Preseason game two: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article234121482.html
