SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs leave St. Joe, A-team previews Pittsburgh Steelers game

The last day of Chiefs training camp in St. Joe had a certain vibe to it.

The Chiefs bid farewell to the Missouri Western portion of training camp on Thursday, and the A-Team of Brooke Pryor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff break down the campers.

Who had a good time in St. Joe? Who didn’t?

Also, the group looks ahead to Saturday’s second preseason game, this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will the Chiefs starters will get a longer look in Pittsburgh?

Read the stories we discussed:

The inside story of a legendary agent’s successful recruitment of Patrick Mahomes: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/sam-mellinger/article233978912.html

Behind the scenes with Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes’ special relationship: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233980092.html

Here’s why we should remember the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game loss to Brady’s Patriots: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233807417.html

