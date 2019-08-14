Travis Kelce doesn’t hide his enthusiasm for Chiefs’ offense: ‘Anything we want to do’

Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor breaks down the penultimate day of training camp On the second to the last day of training camp, The Star’s Brooke Pryor discusses Breeland Speaks, a fun Harrison Butker moment and wide receiver Marcus Kemp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On the second to the last day of training camp, The Star’s Brooke Pryor discusses Breeland Speaks, a fun Harrison Butker moment and wide receiver Marcus Kemp.

When it comes to the potential of the Chiefs’ offense, Travis Kelce dreams big and doesn’t mind sharing.

“The sky’s the limit for this offense,” Kelce said to open his media availability after practice on Wednesday. “We’re taking it up a level (from) where we’ve been in years past.”

Go on …

“You can just tell from the coaches’ excitement to their attention to detail to how guys are reacting to their coach,” Kelce said. “This team is going to be awesome. And we’re going to have a lot of fun on the offensive side.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kelce has been a major part of the Chiefs’ success on offense in recent years. They ranked first in yards and points last season, Patrick Mahomes’ first as a starting quarterback in the NFL. They were fifth in yards in 2017.

Kelce set a club record with 103 receptions with a career best 1,336 receiving yards last season. The Chiefs had five offensive players named to the Pro Bowl, including Kelce for the fourth time.

“I thought we were unstoppable last year,” Kelce said. “It’s all predicated on our mindset and how we attack the day. If we stay in attack mode, I think right now I can’t see anybody stopping us. That’s just the confidence I have in everybody and the teammates and coaches we have here.”

One big reason why Kelce’s cup of confidence runneth over: The speed of the wide receivers. Tyreek Hill is among the NFL’s fastest, if not the fastest, players. Sammy Watkins is speedy, and the Chiefs added Mecole Hardman, who ran a 4.33-second time in the 40-yard at the NFL Combine.

SHARE COPY LINK At training camp at Missouri Western Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says this year’s team could be unstoppable.

What will speed allow the Chiefs to do, Kelce was asked?

“Anything we want to do, man,” he said. “You name it. We got 4.2, 4.3, maybe 4.1? I don’t know what Tyreek runs now. We’ve got guys who can absolutely fly over this field. Speed kills in this game. If you’ve got it, you’re in the advantage.

“Getting the ball downfield is going to open everything underneath in the middle. I’m licking my chops, waiting for any scraps I can get.”

At practice

Defensive lineman Frank Clark was back at practice Wednesday, but without a helmet. He took a second day off because of an illness, but was running sprints.

Maybe something’s going around. Wide receiver Watkins was out with an illness, too.

Defensive back Michael Hunter left practice with a groin injury.

Gov. Mike Parson watched practice Wednesday, wearing a Chiefs golf shirt, along with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, a lifelong Chiefs fan.

The team’s 10th training camp at Missouri Western wraps Thursday with an 8:15 start. No site has been announced yet for next year’s training camp.

The Chiefs play the Steelers Saturday in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.