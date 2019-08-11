SportsBeat KC podcast: A-team breaks down the Chiefs’ (mostly good) preseason victory

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. AP Photo

The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 38-17 in the preseason opener on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and many of the starters played only one series as several players continued making their cases to land roster spots — including a hometown prospect from Lee’s Summit.

The Star’s A-team of Brooke Pryor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff hosted a post-game Facebook Live broadcast that is also this podcast episode.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW





Read the stories we discussed:

Sam Mellinger: The Chiefs new defense played a game at Arrowhead Saturday (sort of). Let’s discuss!: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/sam-mellinger/article233753822.html

Vahe Gregorian: FIfty years later, Chiefs hopes for a Super Bowl return have never seemed more real: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article233752072.html

Brooke Pryor: Rookies Hardman, Thompson dominate Chiefs’ preseason victory over Bengals: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233743492.html

“There’s nothing like it.” Hometown kid scores a touchdown in Chiefs’ preseason win: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233754007.html

Like our stories? Follow the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link for a 40% discount on a digital subscription to all sports stories from The Kansas City Star

This episode was brought to you by our sponsor, Big O Tires!