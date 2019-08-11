Chiefs
SportsBeat KC podcast: A-team breaks down the Chiefs’ (mostly good) preseason victory
The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 38-17 in the preseason opener on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes and many of the starters played only one series as several players continued making their cases to land roster spots — including a hometown prospect from Lee’s Summit.
The Star’s A-team of Brooke Pryor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff hosted a post-game Facebook Live broadcast that is also this podcast episode.
Read the stories we discussed:
Sam Mellinger: The Chiefs new defense played a game at Arrowhead Saturday (sort of). Let’s discuss!: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/sam-mellinger/article233753822.html
Vahe Gregorian: FIfty years later, Chiefs hopes for a Super Bowl return have never seemed more real: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article233752072.html
Brooke Pryor: Rookies Hardman, Thompson dominate Chiefs’ preseason victory over Bengals: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233743492.html
“There’s nothing like it.” Hometown kid scores a touchdown in Chiefs’ preseason win: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233754007.html
