Chiefs at Arrowhead for preseason opener: Watch Tyreek Hill dance, Mahomes take field

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokes and dances during warmups for the team's first preseason game agains the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
By
Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage
If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage.
The Kansas City Chiefs will play their preseason opener on Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here is when the parking lots and gates will open and who will be the drum leader for the NFL game.
Comments