Chiefs at Arrowhead for preseason opener: Watch Tyreek Hill dance, Mahomes take field

Patrick Mahomes warms up for Bengals preseason game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up for the team's first 2019 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, at Arrowhead Stadium. By
Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and more took the field with excitement before their preseason-opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday.

Fans were filing into the stadium after tailgating and having fun in spite of the heat and humidity at the Truman Sports Complex.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokes and dances during warmups for the team's first preseason game agains the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.

