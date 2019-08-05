Chiefs kick off 2019 preseason at Arrowhead vs. Bengals Saturday: Here’s how to watch

Highlights, injuries and updates from Chiefs training camp Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor talks about the highlights on Monday from Chiefs training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor talks about the highlights on Monday from Chiefs training camp.

The first game week of 2019 has arrived, and the Chiefs will take the field Saturday for the first time since dropping the AFC Championship Game in January.

They’re considered a Super Bowl favorite by some oddsmakers.

Their march begins with a preseason opener Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

This game also marks the first as reigning NFL MVP for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was off the boards for that award entering last season.

Look for the Chiefs’ starters to play no more than one quarter vs. Cincinnati.

The details

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday

TV: KCTV (Ch. 5)

Radio: KCFX (101.1)

Favorite: Chiefs by 3 1/2

What to watch

Andy Reid’s offense is always fun, especially with Mahomes at the controls, but the real curiosity here is on the defensive side of the ball. The Chiefs could have as many as five new starters on defense under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, including high-profile acquisitions Frank Clark at defensive end and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Improving a defense ranked No. 31 in yards allowed was the Chiefs’ offseason priority, and Spagnuolo and his defensive staff will finally get to see their new 4-3 alignment in action.

As for position battles, they’ll begin after the starters leave the field. The Chiefs appear mostly set with their starters. On Saturday, they’ll get a good look at players battling for roster spots.

The final two wide receivers and last tight end appear to be among the key roles in play. Cornerback is another position where the Chiefs are looking for candidates to emerge.

