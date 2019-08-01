Feds drop case against man accused of extorting Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: report

“This is our sanctuary,” Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu talks about leading young players During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talked about his role of leading young players around him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talked about his role of leading young players around him.

Extortion charges against a distant relative of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu were dropped Thursday, according to a report from NOLA.com, after federal investigators had alleged in May he attempted to blackmail Mathieu for more than $1 million.

Geourvon Sears, 21, pleaded guilty instead to a misdemeanor charge and was credited with time served, prompting prosecutors to drop the extortion charges, the report said.

In a criminal complaint filed to the Eastern District of Louisiana in May, Sears had been accused to threatening to publicize allegations of sexual misconduct against Mathieu.

Mathieu, 27, signed with the Chiefs this offseason.

While in Kansas City, Sears called Mathieu, his older cousin, and said he needed $1.5 million deposited into his account, according to the complaint.

The charges further alleged Sears later contacted Mathieu as part of a group text message on April 23 and said, “5 million by Friday I’m done talking emailing TMZ now.” He also threatened violence if he did not get paid, according to investigators.

Sears pleaded guilty Thursday to cutting off his ankle monitor while he was out on bail, the NOLA.com report said. He had already served 33 days in jail.

Prior to the extortion case being dropped Thursday, there remained a possibility that Mathieu would called to testify at trial.