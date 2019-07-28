Bieniemy: Early returns good on Patrick Mahomes’ improved footwork

Patrick Mahomes talks about his busy offseason on first day of training camp "I've got to do a lot of things I dreamed about doing," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked of his offseason on the first day of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph on July 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "I've got to do a lot of things I dreamed about doing," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked of his offseason on the first day of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph on July 23, 2019.

Patrick Mahomes’ summer job? Footwork.

It would seem difficult to improve on an NFL MVP season, but Mahomes said throughout off-season workouts that improving his footwork was the priority. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said his quarterback did his homework.

“That’s been a huge focus,” Bieniemy said. “Obviously just making sure he maintains some type of consistency in the pocket with his feet. And that’s the thing that I’ve seen, not just over the past two days but also too with him participating in rookie training camp.

“He was a little rusty to start, but he is cleaning it up. It’s not too extended. He’s sitting confident in the pocket.”

The Chiefs weren’t in pads on Sunday — that begins Monday — but Mahomes completed 20 of 25 passes in drills.

At practice

The secondary was short-handed Sunday. Bashaud Breeland, who suffered a lacerated thumb in Saturday’s workout, didn’t practice. Neither did safety Armani Watts, who has a rib injury.

Also, running back Damien Williams and safety Jordan Lucas didn’t finish practice because of hamstring injuries.

Another huge crowd followed Saturday’s record attendance. Some 7,000 attended the Sunday morning workout, bringing to 15,000 the total for the first two days of practices open to the public.

