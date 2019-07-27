Fans cheer his name as amped Tyreek Hill takes practice field for Chiefs at camp

Mahomes excited to work with Tyreek Hill and ‘build the team we want to build’ Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Tyreek Hill a good friend and is looking forward to continue to build chemistry, starting at training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Tyreek Hill a good friend and is looking forward to continue to build chemistry, starting at training camp.

Safety Jordan Lucas was the first player to appear, walking down the path through cheering fans to the Chiefs’ practice field.

“MVP” chants greeted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and later the fans let out whoops for Chris Jones, the defensive lineman who didn’t participate in off-season workouts with the Chiefs while negotiating a new contract.

But perhaps the loudest cheers went to another player who hadn’t been with the team in months.

“Ty-reek! Ty-reek! Ty-reek!”

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill seemed to feed on the energy as he made his way to the turf. He jogged, pumped his fists and high stepped. Nobody seemed more eager to take the field than Hill.

In April, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced that Hill had been suspended from team activities as a result of a child abuse investigation. The All-Pro wide receiver missed OTAs and mini-camp.

Two weeks ago, the NFL announced that Hill would not be disciplined because he did not violate the league’s personal conduct policy.