Sportsbeat KC podcast: Chiefs players arrive (loudly) to training camp, Kelce’s ankle

Friday, July 26, was the day veteran players reported to Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Anthony Sherman drove NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer’s show car. Punter Dustin Colquitt brought a special teams unit into camp in a military truck. But the most notable to check into the dorm was defensive lineman Chris Jones, who had missed OTAs and mini-camp while angling for a new contract.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan also answered questions about the future of training camp at Missouri Western State University because the team’s 10-year contract with the school ends after this year.

Host Blair Kerkhoff also has Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor on the pod.

